Anubhav Sinha congratulated Lal Krishna Advani
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who has made famous films like ‘Mulk’, ‘Article 15’ and ‘Thappad’, tweeted, ‘Mr. Lal Krishna Advani, congratulations to you, now you are acquitted of the allegations that have a bloody line between the soul of the country Was drawn May God give you a long life. ‘
What did actor Prakash Raj say?
At the same time, actor Prakash Raj wrote, ‘Babri’s fall was a hit and run case. The drivers are acquitted. Justice was arrested and buried. ‘ Actress Gauhar Khan wrote, ‘Clearly… it will be an earthquake! It’s a joke on us. ‘
What did the court say?
Special Judge of the CBI Special Court SK Yadav acquitted all 32 accused including LK Advani, Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh in the judgment. He said that the prosecution could not produce evidence regarding the involvement of these accused in the incident. These accused tried to save Babri Masjid. A crowd came from behind and he dropped the structure. The accused did not incite any form of incitement.
