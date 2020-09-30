The Special CBI Court of Lucknow gave its verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday. Judge SK Yadav, reading the order, said that the incident was not pre-planned. Whatever had happened suddenly happened. Saying these things, the court acquitted all the 32 accused in the case. As soon as this news of the decision came out, different reactions of people started coming on social media. All Bollywood Syllabes also commented on it. See also, what celebrity said:

Anubhav Sinha congratulated Lal Krishna Advani

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who has made famous films like ‘Mulk’, ‘Article 15’ and ‘Thappad’, tweeted, ‘Mr. Lal Krishna Advani, congratulations to you, now you are acquitted of the allegations that have a bloody line between the soul of the country Was drawn May God give you a long life. ‘

What did actor Prakash Raj say?

At the same time, actor Prakash Raj wrote, ‘Babri’s fall was a hit and run case. The drivers are acquitted. Justice was arrested and buried. ‘ Actress Gauhar Khan wrote, ‘Clearly… it will be an earthquake! It’s a joke on us. ‘

What did the court say?

Special Judge of the CBI Special Court SK Yadav acquitted all 32 accused including LK Advani, Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh in the judgment. He said that the prosecution could not produce evidence regarding the involvement of these accused in the incident. These accused tried to save Babri Masjid. A crowd came from behind and he dropped the structure. The accused did not incite any form of incitement.