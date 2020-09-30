Highlights: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict in Babri demolition case

Court issued notice to all the accused to be present in the court

Two other accused including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti will not be able to reach court

Advocates of five accused can file application in court, all of them gave different reasons

Uma Bharti gets corona virus, admitted in AIIMS of Rishikesh

Lucknow

After 28 years, a big verdict is going to come in the Babri Demolition Case. In this case, Lucknow CBI court will give verdict on 32 accused including BJP veteran LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti. The court had asked all the accused to be present in the court but currently five accused will not be able to appear in the court.

It is being told that LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Ramchandra Khatri and Sudhir Kakkar will not be present in the CBI court. On behalf of the five accused, their lawyers can apply in the court.

Advani’s health is not good

LK Advani is 92 years old. He is unable to move properly due to his age. His health is also not good. In such a situation, he cannot appear in court. Their lawyers can apply in the court.

Uma Bharati Corona positive will not come

On the other hand, Uma Bharti was found corona virus positive on Monday. He has been admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh after his health deteriorated. She cannot come to court due to Uma Bharti being in hospital. They too will be absent.



Two other accused will not exist

Apart from Advani and Uma, Joshi’s age is also very old, he too cannot come to court. Another accused Ramchandra Khatri is lodged in a jail in Sonepat, Haryana, for another case, due to which he may not even be present in the court. Karsevak Sudhir Kakkar will also not be present.

Court can take this decision in absence

If experts are to be believed, the court can postpone the verdict in the absence of the accused. Advocate Ravi Singh said that the court can either postpone the verdict or give verdict in the absence of the accused. If the accused are acquitted, the court will pronounce the verdict. On the other hand, if the accused are convicted, then NBW can be issued against those who will not be present in the court.