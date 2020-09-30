Highlights: Today’s much awaited decision on Babri demolition

A total of 32 accused including Advani, Joshi and Uma will be decided

Advani came under siege after two FIRs made on 6 December 1992

Lucknow’s special court will give this big decision today

new Delhi

The CBI court of Lucknow is going to pronounce its verdict today after 28 years on Babri Masjid Faisla. The court will bring those two FIRs filed on December 6, 1992 to the end today, due to which BJP veteran LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh (Kalyan Singh) and Uma Bharti (Uma Bharti) ), A total of 49 accused came under siege. During the hearing, 17 accused have died.

Those two FIRs on Babri demolition

In fact, two FIRs were lodged at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, Ayodhya on 6 December 1992 on the day of Babri demolition. Crime number 197/1992 and crime number 198/1992. Apart from this, 47 more cases were registered during the investigation.

Babri Masjid trial case verdict will come after 28 years, know when

Case number 197/1992

On December 6, 1992, SHO PN Shukla of Ram Janmabhoomi police station against the lakhs of kar sevaks at 5:15 pm. Sections 395 (robbery), 397 (robbery or robbery causing death), 332, 337, 338 (big wounds ) 295 (harming a shrine to disrespect a particular community), 297 (entering a shrine) and 153-A (spreading disharmony between different religions) This FIR refers to the timing of the incident from 12 pm to 12 pm: 15’s was done.



Case number 198/1992

On the same day, the FIR was registered by Ganga Prasad Tiwari, the in-charge of the second FIR Ram Janmabhoomi Police Outpost, at 5:25 pm. He said in his statement that around 10 am when he was posted on car duty and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was conducting car service, at the same time he saw that LK Advani, Mulari Manohar Joshi, Ashok Singhal, Vinay Katiyar, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara were sitting on the dias of Ram Katha Kunj and inciting Kar Sevaks with his speech. As a result, the car servant came in a rage and demolished the disputed Babri structure.

The case was registered as Crime Number 198. The cases were registered under various other charges including making inflammatory speeches on the accused.

Babri Masjid: 49 accused, including Advani, Uma Bharti, 17 have died

Case transfer to CB-CID on 10 December 1992

FIR number 197/1992 and 198/1992 were first transferred by CB government to CB-CID. Under Case Number 198, Advani and other leaders were arrested on 8 December, two days after the Babri demolition.

Case number 197 transferred to CBI on 13 December 1992

On December 13, case number 197 was transferred to the CBI while the investigation of case number 198 remained with the CB-CID.

27 February 1993 CB-CID Chargesheet

On February 27, CB-CID filed a chargesheet in the 198/1992 case in Lalitpur Court. The agency had filed this charge sheet under section 153-A, 153-B, 505, 147. The Special Judge took cognizance of the matter on 1 March.

Transfer of case number 197 on 9 September 1993

On September 9, case number 197/1992 and 47 other cases were sent to Lucknow’s special case. However, case number 198/1992, which had names of top leaders, was not transferred and hearing continued in Rae Bareli.

CBI’s big appeal on 9 September 1993

On the same day of 9 September, the CBI sought permission from the Rae Bareli Trial Court to re-examine the case number 198/1992 and the court allowed it to the top investigating agency on 10 September 1993.

October 5, 1993, Advani, Joshi Uma, get trapped in the circle ..

On October 5, the CBI prepared a composite charge sheet comprising all 49 cases including case numbers 197 and 198 and presented it to the special court of Lucknow and told the court that all the cases were of the same incident. The charge sheet had the names of 40 people, mostly senior politicians. Apart from this, 8 more names were included in case number 1998. In this, a conspiracy charge was made against Advani and other big leaders.