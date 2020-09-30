The Babri Masjid Case Verdict case has been pronounced by the Lucknow special court. The court has acquitted all the accused including Lal Krishna Advani Acquitted and Murli Manohar Joshi (veteran BJP leader) and Murli Manohar Joshi who were involved in the Ram temple movement. Advani was accused of making inflammatory speeches. But the court, in its decision, declared the BJP leaders as clean.On 6 December 1992, the charged Babri Masjid structure was demolished by charged car servants. In this case, two separate FIRs were lodged at Ram Janmabhoomi police station on the same day. In these FIRs, a case was registered against leaders like Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar besides millions of Kar Sevaks.

Case number 198/1992, Advani was stranded like this

On the day of the collapse of the structure, the FIR was registered by Ganga Prasad Tiwari, the in-charge of Ram Janmabhoomi Police Outpost, at 5:25 pm. He said in his statement that around 10 am when he was posted on car duty and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was conducting car service, at the same time he saw that LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Ashok Singhal, Vinay Katiyar, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmiya, Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara were sitting on the dias of Ram Katha Kunj and provoking the Kar Sevaks with their speech. As a result, the car servant came in a rage and demolished the disputed Babri structure. The case was registered as Crime Number 198. The cases were registered under various other charges including making inflammatory speeches on the accused.



Advani started the rath yatra

In 1990, the then BJP President Advani started the Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya for the temple construction movement. But Advani was arrested by the then CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav in Samastipur district. When the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute last year, Advani expressed happiness over it saying that it was a big deal that God gave him an opportunity to join this movement. Advani was the only person led by the BJP who had made a steady run since 1992. The party formed the government under the leadership of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Center and Advani became the Deputy Prime Minister. Later, after the Modi era in the BJP, Advani slowly moved into the background and is currently in the party’s guiding board.

Joshi was also accused

BJP veteran Murali Manohar Joshi was also booked for inciting car servants and for allegedly conspiring. However, Joshi called these allegations politically motivated.

Joshi gave edge to Ram temple movement

Murali Manohar Joshi was the second highest tier of the BJP during the Ram Mandir movement. He made plans for the temple movement and also launched it with full force to the party. Jugalbandi pictures of PM Narendra Modi and Joshi during the temple movement are still visible today. Since 2014, Joshi has slowly gone behind the scenes at the party. Right now Joshi is also included in the party’s guiding board.