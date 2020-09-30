Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has strongly criticized the acquittal of all 32 accused in the 28-year-old Babri demolition case. He said that the country is moving from Judishari (independent judiciary) to Modishari (judiciary influenced by Modi). The Congress MP from Behrampur Lok Sabha in West Bengal, who has given controversial comments many times, said in a gesture that the judge has given the decision by judging justice to be rewarded by the government. He said that this decision will bring home the feeling of fear in the minds of the true people and the wrong instincts will rejoice.Advani said on the Babri decision, said the opportunity to be very happy- Jai Shri Ram

Chaudhary tweeted, “When justice is not done then panic prevails in the minds of those standing with the truth, while the wrong-doers swing happily. When the decision is given to please the government, the decision-maker is bestowed with immense wealth and gifts. It is feared that this may happen again and again. India is moving towards Modishri instead of Judisiri.

On the other hand, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also called the verdict an injustice, saying that he, as an Indian Muslim, considers this day a dark day of court history. He said, ‘I as an Indian Muslim today feel insulted, ashamed and helpless. Exactly as it was in 1992 when I was a youth. ‘

Owaisi furious at Babri's decision – Today is black day

It should be noted that on December 6, 1992, a special CBI court in Lucknow acquitted all 32 accused in the case of demolition of the disputed Babri Masjid structure in Ayodhya. Special CBI Judge SK Yadav said in his judgment that the incident on that day was not pre-planned and the mob uncontrolled and demolished the structure of Babri. However, after the verdict, there is an atmosphere of happiness among all the 32 accused, as well as those who have faith in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, while the opponents are calling it a mockery of justice.