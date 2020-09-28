Highlights: Court will pronounce verdict on Babri demolition case on September 30

The accused people said that every decision of the court will be approved

Babri Muddai Iqbal Ansari appealed to eliminate all cases

Accused Santosh Dubey said, we have not demolished any kind of mosque

Ayodhya

Special CBI court is going to give its verdict on September 30 on Babri demolition case. Those accused in the case say that whatever the court’s decision is, we will accept it. He says that we did not do any wrong thing. We did Ramkaj, which has been successful and we are proud of it.

On the other hand, Babri Muddai Iqbal Ansari again reiterated that now that the verdict on Ram temple has been reached, all the cases related to the temple-mosque should be abolished and the accused should consider acquitting. Everyone’s eyes are now on the court, how much punishment does she give in the judgment that comes on September 30 and who gives relief.



Those accused of demolition said, we did not demolish any mosque

Santosh Dubey, Shiv Sena’s Eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge accused in the Babri demolition, said that we did not demolish any mosque, but the Mahajid built on the site of the temple and we are proud of it. He said that the court does not know what the verdict is, but whatever decision will be taken, we will accept it because now our dream is coming true.



Vinay Katiyar demands, to end all cases

After the Supreme Court’s decision in favor of Ram temple, construction of Ram temple has started. BJP leader Vinay Katiyar has also said on this matter that now when the Supreme Court verdict has come in favor of Ram temple, now these cases should be ended.