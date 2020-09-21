The special CBI court (Ayodhya case) will give its verdict on September 30 after 28 years in the disputed structure demolition case on 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya. Before giving the verdict, 351 witnesses were presented before the CBI Special Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. At the same time, around 600 documents were also presented as evidence.Even before this decision came, 17 of the 49 people accused in the charge sheet by the CBI have died. In this case, the accused and the CBI several times approached the High Court to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on 19 April 2017 directed the CBI special court to complete the hearing within the stipulated time. On September 1, the defense and prosecution debate in the case was completed. From 2 September 2020, the court started writing its verdict.

Babri demolition case – verdict will come after 28 years, know what are the allegations on Advani-Joshi?

A total of 49 FIRs were registered

A total of 49 FIRs were registered in the case of demolition. One FIR was lodged in the Ramjanmabhoomi police station of Faizabad by SO Priyamvada Nath Shukla while the other SI Ganga Prasad Tiwari. The remaining 47 FIRs were filed by journalists and photographers on different dates.

On 5 October 1993, CBI filed a charge sheet against a total of 49 accused in the case after investigation. In this, 13 accused were discharged from the level of charge by the special court. This order was challenged by the CBI first in the High Court and later in the Supreme Court.

The then DM of Faizabad is also in the list of accused

The trial of 28 accused, including the then DM of Faizabad RN Srivastava, was heard in the special court (Ayodhya case) while the proceedings of 8 accused including Advani proceeded in the special court of Rae Bareli.

Criminal conspiracy case against Advani-Joshi

In 2017, the Supreme Court reinstated the charge of criminal conspiracy under Section 120 B of the IPC on all the leaders including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti and clubbed both the cases. The proceedings in the special court of Rae Bareli were transferred to the CBI special court in Lucknow (Ayodhya case).

The Supreme Court ordered the prosecution of all the 13 accused who were earlier discharged by the High Court. The court also ordered a case of criminal conspiracy against the accused who were facing trial in Rae Bareli. In 2017 itself, the Lucknow court ordered all including Advani to frame criminal conspiracy charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Kalyan Singh was not summoned then

Among the accused was the then CM of UP Kalyan Singh, against whom a case could not be filed in 2017 as he was the Governor of Rajasthan at that time. Therefore they were not summoned. A case was filed against him as soon as the governor’s term ended in September last year. He is out on bail.

The CBI had registered an FIR against 49 people. However, the trial proceedings of 32 people were initiated due to the death of 17. The accused include VHP leader Champat Rai and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who are involved in the Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Sthal Trust. Last month, the Supreme Court extended the deadline to complete the hearing of the case to 31 August. Now a decision will be taken on 30th September.

What are the allegations against Advani, Joshi and Kalyan Singh?

Now the question arises as to why a case was filed against these leaders. Actually, BJP and VHP together announced the Karseva on 6 December 1992 near Babri Masjid. A Ramkatha Kunj stage was set up 100-200 meters from the place where the structure was demolished. Many people including LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Ashok Singhal and Vinay Katiyar were giving speeches from this place. The CBI in its charge sheet had accused these leaders of making inflammatory speeches and inciting the public.

They are accused in the case

LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai, Mahant Dharmadas, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Pawan Kumar Pandey, Braj Bhushan Singh, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Swami Sakshi Maharaj, Ramchandra Khatri, Sudhir Kakkar, Aman Nath Goyal, Santosh Dubey, Prakash Verma, Jaibhan Singh Powaiya, Dharmendra Singh Gurjar, Ramji Gupta, Lallu Singh, Omprakash Pandey, Vinay Kumar Rai, Kamlesh Tripathi alias Sati Dubey, Gandhi Yadav,

Vijay Bahadur Singh, Naveen Bhai Shukla, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, RN Srivastava, Satish Pradhan.

He has died

Vinod Kumar Vats, Ram Narayan Das, Laxmi Narayan Das Mahatagi, Hargovind Singh, Ramesh Pratap Singh, DB Rai, Ashok Sinhal, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Moreshwar Saway, Mahant Avaidyanath, Mahamandaleshwar Jagdish Muni Maharaj, Baikuntha Lal Sharma, Paramhans Ramchandra Das, Doctor Satish Kumar Nagar,

Balasaheb Thackeray, Vijayaraje Scindia.