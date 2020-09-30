Highlights: Vinay Katiyar said, Congress demolished the structure of Babri Masjid to demolish the BJP government in UP

The Babri structure was demolished on 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya. A night ago on 5 December 1992, dinner was held at Ayodhya at 10 pm at the house of Bajrang Dal leader and then MP Vinay Katiyar. Former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and other Sangh leaders reached the dinner. The CBI included Vinay Katiyar’s name in his investigation and accused him of conspiracy. The court did not accept the CBI’s plea. Vinay Katiyar said that he had a plan for only symbolic car service. There was no discussion about the demolition of the mosque.

Vinay Katiyar said, ‘Advani reached Ayodhya at night. He stayed in Janaki Mahal. Because he was my leader, I invited him to my house for dinner. We discussed about symbolic car service. Even we have decided that there will be no car service near Babri Masjid.

Congress did conspiracy

Vinay Katiyar said that the Congress demolished the structure of Babri Masjid so that it can bring down the BJP government in UP. He said, ‘No mosque will be touched in future. Keep the peace Babri Masjid was demolished by Congress and we were made accused. This was a conspiracy done by the Congress to bring down our government in UP. We never wanted to collapse the structure.

People of criminal tendency come in

The former MP said, ‘Our Karsevaks were disciplined. There was a big conspiracy. People of unknown criminal tendency came there and climbed the structure and dropped it. We people asked our kar sevaks to bring sand from the river Sarayu. We did not know how the conditions there became uncontrolled. ‘

There should be an investigation into the role of Congress

Vinay Katiyar said that there should be an inquiry into the matter so that the role of Congress in demolishing the Babri Masjid structure can be clarified. The investigation will clear that the conspiracy was hatched by the Congress to topple Kalyan Singh’s government in UP.



Kashi, Mathura mosque will not fall

On the dispute between Kashi and Mathura, he said, ‘We are not preparing the role of any movement for Kashi or Mathura. We will talk to the saints in this matter, but we will talk that the mosque should not be dropped anywhere in the country. Peace prevail in the country.