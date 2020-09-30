Braj Bhushan Singh Several accused including Sadhvi Ritambhara, Pawan Pandey, Ramji Gupta, reached the court to hear the verdict in the Babri Masjid case, Vinay Katiyar also reached the CBI court. Ram Vilas Vedanti and Kaiserganj BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh also reached the CBI court.

Lallu Singh BJP MP Lallu Singh from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat also reached the court shaking hands in front of the media.

32 accused in the case There are 32 accused in the case – LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Dharam Das, Satish Pradhan, Champat Rai, Pawan Kumar Pandey, Braj Bhushan Singh , Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Maharaj Swami Sakshi, Ramchandra Khatri, Aman Nath Goyal, Santosh Dubey, Prakash Sharma, Jaibhan Singh Paveya, Vinay Kumar Rai, Lallu Singh, Omprakash Pandey, Kamlesh Tripathi alias Sati Dubey, Gandhi Yadav, Dharmendra Singh Gurjar, Ramji Gupta, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Naveen Bhai Shukla, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, Sudhir Kakkar and Ravindra Nath Srivastava.

Sadhvi Ritambhara The judges are present in the court. Apart from this, many accused including Champat Rai, Jai Bhagwan, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Vinay Katiyar reached the court.

Sakshi Maharaj One by one, all the accused have reached court. The judge is not in the court room yet. There are 26 people present here and waiting for the judge.

.