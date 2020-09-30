Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is known for her outspokenness. She expresses her views on every social issue apart from Bollywood. She is often trolled for this. But she does not care about it and puts her side in an impeccable style. He has now also expressed his views on the decision on Babari Masjid with impunity and is angry at the acquittal of all the accused.

On the acquittal of the accused, Swara Bhaskar said that Babri himself had fallen. He wrote in the tweet, “The Babri Masjid itself fell.” Along with this, he has also included three emoji connecting hands. His fans are commenting heavily on this pinch of Swara Bhaskar. And are questioning the decision of the special court of CBI. However, some people have welcomed the CBI’s decision.

See Swara Bhaskar’s tweet here

The Babri Masjid itself had fallen. ???????????????????????? – Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 30, 2020

All 32 accused acquitted

Explain that all the 32 accused including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Mahant Gopaldas, Vinay Katiyar and Uma Bharti have been acquitted by the CBI special court in Lucknow in the Babri demolition case. Judge SK Yadav has said that the incident of demolition of the disputed structure was not pre-planned and the incident happened suddenly.

Allegations of conspiracy to demolish the structure

The court acquitted all the accused for lack of evidence, citing the CBI’s evidence as insufficient. This case was pending in the court for the past 28 years. Let us tell you that on December 6, 1992, violent Karsevaks demolished the disputed structure of Babri Masjid. There were allegations on 32 accused that they had conspired to demolish the disputed structure.

