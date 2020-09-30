After 28 years, an important decision is going to come on September 30 in the Babri demolition case. The special CBI court in Lucknow will deliver its verdict on the disputed structure on 6 December 1992. Many big leaders like former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti are accused in this case. Tight security arrangements have been made in Ayodhya and Lucknow in view of the decision in such high profile case. The CBI court issued an order asking all the accused to be present in the court on the day of judgment. On behalf of the court, notice has been sent to other accused including senior BJP leader LK Advani.High alert has been issued in Ayodhya. DIG Deepak Kumar informed that teams of CID and LIU have been deployed in plain uniform. Special vigilance is being exercised by outsiders not to come to Ayodhya to spoil the atmosphere. He informed that a checking campaign is being carried out in the entire district. At the same time, the duty of about 2 thousand policemen has been imposed outside the special CBI court in Lucknow. Apart from this, security arrangements have been strengthened in 25 sensitive districts of the state.

The hearing was completed on 1 September

The special CBI court in the Babri demolition case had completed the hearing of the case on 1 September after hearing the arguments, testimony and cross-examination of all the parties. Decision writing was started from 2 September. Earlier, senior lawyers Mridal Rakesh, IB Singh and Mahipal Ahluwalia submitted arguments on behalf of the accused, followed by CBI lawyers Lalit Singh, RK Yadav and P. Chakraborty.



32 people including Advani-Joshi accused

After the arguments of both sides were presented, Special Judge S.K. Yadav had said that he would start writing the decision from 2 September. There are 32 accused in this case, including former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister Uma Bharti, Sakshi Maharaj, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Champat Rai.

351 appearance of witnesses

Prosecution CBI has produced 351 witnesses and around 600 documents against the accused. The judge has to pronounce the verdict in this case by the end of this month as per the time set by the Supreme Court. Significantly, the disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished by the Kar Sevaks on 6 December 1992.

The Supreme Court ordered

Let us tell you that in the Babri demolition case, the Supreme Court had ordered the case related to the case to be completed by 31 August. Therefore, the special court was trying its best to get the order by August 31, but due to some reasons it went a month ahead.

They can be imprisoned for up to 5 years

If convicted, LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Mahant Nrityagopal Das, Champat Rai Bansal, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Dharamdas and Dr. Satish Pradhan face a maximum of 5 years in jail. May be required.

They can be imprisoned for 3 years

Similarly, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and the then DM of Ayodhya, RN Srivastava, if convicted, could face a maximum of three years of imprisonment.



He can be sentenced for life imprisonment

The remaining accused, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Lallu Singh, and 17 other people who are found guilty under section 395, could face life imprisonment. If Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Lallu Singh and Sakshi Maharaj are sentenced to more than two years, their parliamentary membership will also be in danger today. All those convicted can challenge the decision of the special CBI court in the High Court.



Will not take bail: Uma Bharti

Earlier, former Union Minister Uma Bharti wrote a letter to BJP President JP Nadda referring to the Babri demolition case. He said that the decision of the special CBI court is coming on September 30 and I have to appear. Every decision of the court will be God’s blessing to me. I have always said that even hanging for Ayodhya is acceptable. I do not know what the decision is going to be, but I will not take bail whatever happens.

Uma has been found to be Corona positive

Please tell that Uma Bharti had reported herself to be Corona positive on Sunday. He said that on the last day of the end of my mountain trip, I summoned the team of Corona Test by urging the administration as I had mild fever for three days. I followed all the rules and social distancing of Kovid in the Himalayas, yet I turned out to be Corona positive. They have told that I am still a quarantine in Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar-Rishikesh.