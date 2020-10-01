Ayodhya / Lucknow
All the 32 accused, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, were acquitted by the CBI Special Court in the disputed structure demolition case of Ayodhya. On the other hand, the court verdict has been challenged by the convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee and All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Zafaryab Jilani in the High Court. He said that the court has given the verdict ignoring the evidence.
In this case that lasted 28 years, the CBI special court on Wednesday gave a verdict of 2,300 pages. The CBI could neither prove its allegations nor the credibility of its witnesses and evidence in the court. On the other hand, CBI lawyer Lalit Singh says that a copy of the judgment will be sent to the CBI headquarters. According to the advice given from there, a decision will be taken on appeal again.
This is how the CBI’s claims were rejected
- The CBI made the statements printed in the newspapers of the leaders and the statements of the electronic media formed the basis of the conspiracy. The court said that the CBI itself believed that they were not verified, the videos were also edited, their forensic investigation was not done.
- The rally, gatherings or press conference statements that the CBI said were the basis of the conspiracy did not go to the spot to prove them. The photos that were given were not negative.
- The CBI said that Kalyan Singh was plotting to acquire 2.77 acres of land near the disputed site, but the documents in the court said the acquisitions were under legal process. The court said that the CBI did not conduct any investigation to prove the allegation.
- The CBI had alleged that it was decided to demolish the structure in Vinay Katiyar’s house meeting on 5 December. This claim was also only on media reports. There is no conclusive evidence to support this.
- The CBI did not provide any official evidence of the alleged negotiation claim during the demolition of Kalyan Singh and LK Advani.
- The CBI claimed rehearsal the day before the structure was demolished, but could not provide any proof.
- The CBI claimed to have formed a sacrificial squad for Karseva based on media reports, but the depositors retracted. No evidence to prove it.
- The slogans which the CBI called provocative, were called by the defense as ‘stray slogans’. The defense said that these were slogans like ‘Mila Mulayam-Kanshiram, Hawa Ho Gaye Jai Shriram,’ or ‘Tilak, Scales and Talwar, Beat Them Shoes’ The court said that there is a difference between motivating and conspiring.
- The court acquitted the then DM RN Srivastava, saying that he had called the Central Force, but the crowd did not allow him to come. It also accepted the argument that if I ordered the firing, there would have been severe bloodshed.
