All the 32 accused, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, were acquitted by the CBI Special Court in the disputed structure demolition case of Ayodhya. On the other hand, the court verdict has been challenged by the convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee and All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Zafaryab Jilani in the High Court. He said that the court has given the verdict ignoring the evidence.In this case that lasted 28 years, the CBI special court on Wednesday gave a verdict of 2,300 pages. The CBI could neither prove its allegations nor the credibility of its witnesses and evidence in the court. On the other hand, CBI lawyer Lalit Singh says that a copy of the judgment will be sent to the CBI headquarters. According to the advice given from there, a decision will be taken on appeal again.

This is how the CBI’s claims were rejected