Highlights: Babri Masjid demolition case comes after 28 years

Lucknow CBI court gave verdict in the December 6, 1992 case

In 1992, the structure of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished by Kar Sevaks.

There were many BJP leaders including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti

Lucknow

A CBI court in Lucknow has acquitted all 32 accused, including veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Babri demolition case. While delivering the judgment, Additional District and Sessions Judge SK Yadav said, “The incident was not preplanned”. The court said that the incident of 6 December 1992 was spontaneous and no evidence of conspiracy was found in it. The video which the CBI had filed, was considered by the court as tampered. The court said the video was not stored in a sealed envelope.



Court said – all video recordings forged

The court considered all the video recordings submitted by CBE as framed and refused to consider it as evidence. The court said that the CBI did not follow the Evidence Act. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of the CBI had no direct hand. By 12 o’clock the situation was quite normal, but some chaotic elements created an uproar and also threw stones.

It should be noted that there were a total of 49 accused in the Babri demolition case but 17 accused died during the hearing. On 6 December 1992, two FIRs were lodged in Faizabad after the Babri Masjid collapsed. FIR number 198 was against lakhs of kar sevaks while FIR number 198 was against Sangh Parivar activists including Advani, Joshi, then Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray, Uma Bharti etc.



These 32 accused acquitted in court

Today, among the 32 accused acquitted by the special CBI court in Lucknow, LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Dharam Das, Satish Pradhan, Champat Rai, Pawan Kumar Pandey, Braj Bhushan Singh, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Maharaj Swami Sakshi, Ramchandra Khatri, Aman Nath Goyal, Santosh Dubey, Prakash Sharma, Jaibhan Singh Paveya, Vinay Kumar Rai, Lallu Singh, Omprakash Pandey, Kamlesh Tripathi alias Sati Dubey, Gandhi Yadav, Dharmendra Singh Gurjar, Ramji Gupta, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Naveen Bhai Shukla, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, Sudhir Kakkar and Ravindra Nath Srivastava.



Two FIRs in Babri demolition case

In fact, two FIRs were lodged at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, Ayodhya on 6 December 1992 on the day of Babri demolition. Crime number 197/1992 and crime number 198/1992. Apart from this, 47 more cases were registered during the investigation.

Case number 197/1992

On December 6, 1992, SHO PN Shukla of Ram Janmabhoomi police station against the lakhs of kar sevaks at 5:15 pm. Sections 395 (robbery), 397 (robbery or robbery causing death), 332, 337, 338 (big wounds ) 295 (harming a shrine to disrespect a particular community), 297 (entering a shrine) and 153-A (spreading disharmony between different religions) This FIR refers to the timing of the incident from 12 pm to 12 pm: 15’s was done.

Case number 198/1992

On the same day, the FIR was registered by Ganga Prasad Tiwari, the in-charge of the second FIR Ram Janmabhoomi Police Outpost, at 5:25 pm. He said in his statement that around 10 am when he was posted on car duty and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was conducting car service, at the same time he saw that LK Advani, Mulari Manohar Joshi, Ashok Singhal, Vinay Katiyar, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara were sitting on the dias of Ram Katha Kunj and inciting Kar Sevaks with his speech. As a result, the car servant came in a rage and demolished the disputed Babri structure. The case was registered as Crime Number 198. The accused were booked under various other charges including making inflammatory speeches.