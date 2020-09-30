Lucknow: All the 32 accused have been acquitted today by the CBI Special Court in the case of demolition of the disputed structure of Babri on 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya. After this, slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were raised in the courtroom. In a special conversation with ABP News, one of the accused, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, said that after the judge pronounced the verdict, we all said ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to each other and shouted slogans in the court room as well. He also said that we had disputed the disputed structure.

The demolition incident was not pre-planned – Court

Before acquitting all the accused in the courtroom, Judge SK Yadav said that the incident of demolishing the disputed structure was not pre-planned. This incident happened suddenly. After this, the judge acquitted all the accused for lack of evidence. Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Satish Pradhan, Mahant Gopaldas and Uma Bharti were not present during the judgment.

First case related to Ram Janmabhoomi

Please tell that 2 types of cases were filed in Ayodhya regarding Ram Janmabhoomi. The first case was of a title suit, in which there was a dispute between people of 2 religions (Hindu and Muslim) about the ownership of the disputed campus of 67 acres. The first case was of a civil court in which the ownership of the land was to be decided. In this case, the Supreme Court decided on November 9 last year in favor of the Hindus and the disputed premises were occupied by Hindus.

Second case related to Ram Janmabhoomi

At the same time, the second case is of the Criminal Court, in which it was a crime to demolish the structure (which the Muslim side calls mosque) in the disputed premises. In this case, today a special CBI court acquitted all the accused.

