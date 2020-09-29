In Babri demolition case, important decision is going to come on Wednesday i.e. September 30. On December 6, 1992, the special CBI court of CBI will give its verdict regarding the demolished structure (Babri Verdict). Many big leaders like former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti are accused in the case. Tight security arrangements are being made in Ayodhya News and Lucknow in view of the decision in such high profile case. On the other hand, before the verdict, Santosh Dubey, the accused in the Babri demolition case and the Shiv Sena’s eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge, said that we did not demolish any mosque but dropped the ‘Mahajid’ built on the site of the temple. He said that we are proud of this. Santosh said that the court does not know what the verdict is, but whatever decision will be taken, we will accept it because now our dream is going to come true.
