Zafaryab Jilani, senior member and advocate of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, on Wednesday said that the special CBI court acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case was wrong and said it would be challenged in the High Court. Jilani told the media, “The decision of the special CBI court is absolutely wrong. The court has given this decision ignoring the evidence. The Muslim side will challenge it in the High Court.Jilani said that there are statements of dozens of witnesses in the case. The statements of witnesses are the most important in criminal cases. Witnesses include IPS officers and journalists, who said in their statements that the people accused in the case were sitting on the dais and provocative speeches were being made. When the dome fell there, joy was being celebrated, sweets were distributed, and the court is saying that there was no conspiracy.

‘153-A and B direct evidence against the accused’

Former Additional Advocate General said that even though there is direct evidence of 153-A and B against former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and other accused, they were acquitted. This decision of the CBI court is against the law. Asked what status the Muslim side will appeal to in this case till now the CBI has been fighting, Jilani said, “The CBI should also appeal, but the Criminal Procedure Code also gave the right to appeal to the victim and the witness has gone. We are suffering. Some of our people were also witnesses in this. I was also a witness myself.

‘Witness will appeal from Muslim side’

He said that both the victim and the witness from the Muslim side will appeal against this decision. Haji Mehboob and Hafiz Akhlaq will appeal as victims. The decision will be taken in consultation with the remaining people. If the opinion is formed then the Muslim Personal Law Board itself will also become a party. On the question of whether a board meeting would be called on the issue, Jilani said that the board was already lobbying the matter, so there would be no need to call the meeting.

(With inputs from news agency PTI Language)