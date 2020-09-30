new Delhi: The CBI Special Court has given its verdict on the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. The court acquitted all 32 accused, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar in this case for lack of evidence. Murali Manohar Joshi has expressed happiness after the court’s decision.

Murali Manohar Joshi said, “Today the CBI court of Lucknow has given a historic decision. That decision proves that there was no conspiracy in the incidents in Ayodhya on 6 December, it was accidental. Our own movement was being done for the construction of Ram temple, I was cooperating as the President of the BJP at that time. The aim of this was to create a public awareness and create a nationwide movement for the Ram temple and keep the facts in front of the people.

BJP leader Joshi said that “After this the dispute should end and the whole country should get ready to build a grand Ram temple together”.

The court acquitted all 32 accused

Let us know that the special CBI court has given its verdict after 28 years in the Babri Masjid disputed structure demolition case in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992. The court has acquitted all the accused. The court also said that the demolition of the mosque was not planned. The court said that no strong evidence was found against any of the accused.

The court has acquitted all 32 accused. All 26 accused, except Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh and Satish Pradhan, were present in the court at the time of the judgment. The judge said that the audio was not clear in the audio of the accused.

