new Delhi: All the 32 accused, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Mahant Gopaldas, Vinay Katiyar and Uma Bharti, have been acquitted by the special CBI court in Lucknow in the Babri demolition case. Judge SK Yadav has said that the incident of demolition of the disputed structure was not pre-planned and the incident happened suddenly.

Now the Congress has reacted to this decision. It has been said on behalf of the Congress party that the decision to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition is contrary to the decision of the Supreme Court. It was further stated on behalf of the Congress that every Indian who has an innate belief in the Constitution expects that the Central and State Government will appeal against the decision of the special court in the Babri case.

The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “The decision of the special court to acquit all the culprits in the Babri Masjid demolition case is beyond the Supreme Court’s decision and the constitution’s convention. The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court dated November 9, 2019 According to the judgment, the demolition of Babri Masjid was an unlawful crime. But the special court acquitted all the culprits. The decision of the special court is clearly contrary to the decision of the Supreme Court as well. “

Let me tell you that today, the court acquitted all the accused for lack of evidence, declaring the CBI evidence as insufficient. This case was pending in the court for the past 28 years.

Let us tell you that on December 6, 1992, violent Karsevaks demolished the disputed structure of Babri Masjid. There were allegations on 32 accused that they had conspired to demolish the disputed structure.