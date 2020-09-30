Lucknow: In the case of demolition of the disputed structure of Babri on 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya, the CBI special court today acquitted all the accused. After acquitting the accused, Babri Action Committee convenor Zafaryab Jilani has said that the decision of the court is absolutely wrong and we will now challenge it in the High Court.

Can’t say that CBI did not fight the case firmly – Jilani

Babri Action Committee convenor Zafaryab Jilani has said, “The decision is absolutely wrong, against the law and evidence.” But the decision is a decision. We will challenge the verdict in the High Court. Can not say that CBI did not fight the case firmly. We were looking at every statement, on the basis of these statements, the High Court ended the order for Advani’s discharge. ”

Zafaryab Jilani further said, “Now we don’t have to take any thing, which has come in the record, we will go to the same. There is no separate evidence to go to the Supreme Court.

All accused acquitted due to lack of state

Before acquitting all the accused in the courtroom, Judge SK Yadav said that the incident of demolishing the disputed structure was not pre-planned. This incident happened suddenly. After this, the judge acquitted all the accused for lack of evidence. Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Satish Pradhan, Mahant Gopaldas and Uma Bharti were not present during the judgment.

