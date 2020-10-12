The pair of Timia Babos and Christina Mladenovic succeeded in defending the French Open women’s doubles title here on Sunday. The second seeded pair of Hungary and France defeated the 14th seeded pair of Chile’s Alexa Guarachi and Desire Kravszyk of the US 6-4, 7-5. This is the fourth Grand Slam title for Babos and Mladenovic as a pair. The pair have been winners of the Australian Open in 2018, 2020, besides winning the French Open title twice.

Earlier on Saturday, Poland’s 19-year-old player Inga Sviatek made history by defeating Australian Open champion Sofia Kainin in the final of the French Open. She also became Poland’s first female player to do so, winning her first Grand Slam title. This is his first level of tour level. In the final, Inga Swiatek defeated Sophia Kainin 6–4, 6–1 in two consecutive sets and won the French Open women’s singles title.

Swiatek defeated fourth seed Kenin in consecutive sets in the final in just one hour and 24 minutes. 21-year-old Kenin won the Australian Open title earlier this year, but surrendered to the 19-year-old and world number 53 player Swiatek. Swiatek thus became Poland’s first player to win a Grand Slam title.

Swiatek is the first ‘teen (up to 19 years) player to win the title since Eva Majoli in 1997. Swiatek defeated 2018 Chaminian Simona Halep and 2019 runner-up Marketa Vendrosova in a one-sided match during their title campaign.