The historic racket brand Babolat, which has sponsored Rafa Nadal among other tennis players for years, has issued a statement in which it makes clear its position with the latest behaviors of two of its tennis players, the French Benoit Paire and the Italian Fabio Fognini, after both have starred in two altercations at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell that have brought consequences. The brand warns that “we defend the values ​​of respect and fair play … Sometimes that can be forgotten … We have already told Paire and Fognini that we do not approve of their behavior. “

Fognini was disqualified in the Conde Godó Tournament for allegedly insulting a judge, although the tennis player himself later denied it at a press conference: “I deny that I have insulted anyone. I know that I have been classified as the bad boy, but I did not I said nothing to the judge and I was trying to come back and they haven’t let me. ” For his part, Paire has filled the glass of the patience of the French federation, which has excluded him from the selection to compete in the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Said body, which made the news public this Friday, commented in its statement that “His profoundly inappropriate behavior since the beginning of this year seriously undermines the values ​​of sport, the image of tennis and is totally incompatible with the Olympic spirit. I repeat, it is the duty of each high-level player to respect the values ​​of our sport and they must set an example both on and off the court to the youth of our country. “

Likewise, Babolat repeats in its statement that “we will think with Paire and Fognini as we will continue to accompany them.” It is the umpteenth consequence of some acts, especially those of the French, that do not fit with the classic rules of tennis.