Veteran wrestling player Babita Phogat has expressed his displeasure at being associated with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name for the game’s highest national award. Babita made a tweet in her own style, in which she questioned the inclusion of Rajiv Gandhi’s name in the Khel Ratna Award.Babita tweeted, “Is the Khel Ratna award given in the name of Rajiv Gandhi that he once threw a spear from Italy to India.”

This tweet of Babita is becoming very viral on social media. Babita tweeted this on Saturday afternoon. This tweet of Babita has retweeted more than 10,000 people and liked more than 60 thousand people so far.

Kiran Rijiju defended the government’s decision to award sports awards to record 74 players



Babit has been a veteran of international stature. He has won three Commonwealth Games medals (1 Gold and 2 Silver). She has also won bronze once in the World Championship and Asian Championship. Apart from this, he has 2 gold medals in the Commonwealth Championship.



This time, his sister Vinesh Phogat has also received this highest award of sports in the country. Apart from Vinesh, this award has been given to Rohit Sharma, Manika Batra, Rani Rampal, Mariyappan Thangavelu this time.