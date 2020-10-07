Chandigarh Wrestler Babita Phogat resigned from the post of Deputy Director in the Sports and Youth Department of Haryana on Wednesday for “essential reasons”. Phogat sent his resignation to the Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana. A senior official of the department said, “His resignation was received today.”

In her resignation, Phogat said that she had recently come into the department but was unable to continue in government service due to “essential reasons”. Sources close to her said that she wants to give full time to active politics. Sources in the family said that she will campaign for BJP in the Baroda by-election of Sonepat and Bihar assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Babita Phogat tweeted, “Today I want to resign from my job in the Deputy Director Sports Department, Haryana Government and join the Bharatiya Janata Party again and work for the party. After resigning, the Honorable Chief Minister Manohar at Chandigarh Chief Minister’s residence Meet Lal Khattar, Ji and took his blessings. “

Today again the Deputy Director Sports Department resigns from the job in the Government of Haryana and wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and work for the party again. Hon’ble Chief Minister at Chandigarh Chief Minister’s residence after resigning @mlkhattar Seeing his blessings, he met Ji. pic.twitter.com/89A8X5ODXU – Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) October 7, 2020

Significantly, Phogat contested from Dadri assembly constituency of the state in 2019 and lost. Babita Phogat is the daughter of eminent wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat.

