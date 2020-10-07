Veteran women wrestler Babita Phogat resigned as deputy director in the Sports Department of Haryana on Wednesday. He was appointed to this post on 30 July this year.
Babita, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, contested the assembly elections last year on a BJP ticket from Dadri seat, but lost.
DSP Babita’s elder sister Geeta Phogat in Haryana Police and Aamir Khan’s film Dangal was made based on her life. It also depicted the life of his father Mahavir Phogat.
