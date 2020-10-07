Veteran women wrestler Babita Phogat resigned as deputy director in the Sports Department of Haryana on Wednesday. He was appointed to this post on 30 July this year.

He told a newspaper that this decision was taken due to his active participation in politics and campaigning in the Baroda Assembly by-election, besides the assembly elections in Bihar. Babita and Kabaddi player Kavita Devi were appointed as deputy directors in the state sports department this year.

Babita, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, contested the assembly elections last year on a BJP ticket from Dadri seat, but lost.



DSP Babita’s elder sister Geeta Phogat in Haryana Police and Aamir Khan’s film Dangal was made based on her life. It also depicted the life of his father Mahavir Phogat.