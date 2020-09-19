The Sabka Favorite TV family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains in the headlines daily. Each character of the TV show ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ is special in itself and also has a different fan following in every household.

One of the characters of the show ‘Babita ji’ character also likes everyone. Let me tell you, Actress Munmun Dutta is playing this character.

As many as Jethalal is crazy about this show, Munmun Dutta also has a fan following. Munmun Dutta is very active on social media for her fans. She is seen sharing interesting posts on social media the day she arrives.

Recently, Munmun Dutta has shared some throwback photos on his Instagram account. Which is from a mountainous place in which she is seen celebrating vacations. Remembering those days, he has shared these photos. In the photo that Munmun shared, he has captioned – When I traveled the world solo, without any fear and restriction. Memories from April 2017.

Let me tell you, Babita ji means Munmun Dutta who is seen sharing her interesting posts on social media to remain in the discussion. His posts on social media are quite viral on the Internet.