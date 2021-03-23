Jean-Sylvain Babin will meet again with Juan Antonio Anquela next Friday at the El Molinón stadium. The Sporting center-back, who played under the current Alcorcón coach for two seasons precisely in the potter team, revealed in the Mareo press room that the Jaen coach wanted to sign him for Oviedo almost four years ago.

“Anquela tried to sign me for Granada, in 2012, and also He tried it when he arrived at Oviedo, when I had problems with the previous Sporting sports director“said Babin. Juan Antonio Anquela signed for Real Oviedo in the summer of 2017 and Babin had spent a season in Gijón, a year that ended with the Atletico team relegation to Second Division. The arrival of Miguel Torrecilla to the sports management of Mareo led to the loan of the international by Martinique to Maccabi Tel Aviv In view of their manifestations, Babin could be an Oviedo player that season if Anquela’s attempt is successful.

“I know him very well, he’s like a father to me because he gave me everything and I am very grateful to him, “Babin said about Anquela. No wonder. The Andalusian coach gave him the opportunity in professional Spanish football because he was the one who signed him for Alcorcón when he played for Lucena, a Cordovan team in Second B. They were together two seasons; with Anquela on the bench, Babin played 75 games, between league and cup, 71 of them as a starter.

Babin and Anquela will meet again on Friday in a very different situation for their teams. While Alcorcón struggles to avoid relegation to Second B, Sporting is in the fight for promotion to First Division. The footballer was in charge of remembering in Mareo that the rojiblancos do not look beyond the next game. “Talking about direct promotion does not touch right now. We are in a good position, but we cannot make a mistake in the team’s goal, “concluded Jean-Sylvain Babin.