Babil Khan, the elder son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, misses his father a lot. He often shares his pictures and videos on social media. He shared a picture of Irrfan Khan just hours ago. In this picture, Babil is sitting on a lake and Irfan is lying down and taking a picture of him. Irfan has a big camera in his hand. Babil has also written an emotional post with this picture.

Babil Khan wrote, “When I change places while walking along the banks of the lake, I like how you still touch my soul today. I had made that leap after knowing that it was funny. You said This is all you have to do. “On this post of Babil, his mother Sutapa Sikdar also comments and shares the memories associated with this picture.

Sutapa Sikdar wrote that he has kept this moment comfortable till date. The sweater worn by Babil in this picture has been preserved till date. Sutapa wrote, “To capture this moment, I still have this sweater of yours.” On this post of Babil, the fans of Irfan Khan and the followers of Babil are fiercely commenting and sharing their memories related to Irrfan Khan.

Irfan Khan died of cancer

Let me tell you that Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor two years ago and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on 29 April 2020 due to colon infection. Here he breathed his last and said goodbye to the world.

