Irfan Khan, one of the talented actors of Bollywood is not among us, but his old memories will always be with the people. After the death of Irrfan Khan, his family members, fans and fans keep sharing his photos and videos on social media. Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared an old picture with his father.

Babil shared a picture on Instagram account

Babil shared a picture on his Instagram account on Sunday. In this, he is seen with his father Irrfan Khan and two others. On this post of Babil, the fans of Irrfan Khan made comments for their favorite actor and his family. Please tell that Babil often shares memories related to his father.



Irrfan Khan said goodbye to the world on April 29

53-year-old actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalized a day earlier due to colon infection. Let us tell you that Irfan Khan was struggling with a serious disease like cancer for two years. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Irrfan Khan’s last film

Irrfan Khan was last seen in the film ‘English Medium’. Released on March 13, the film could not do anything amazing at the box office due to Corona virus. The film also had Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.