The idea that you have to lick the same lollipop as a stranger probably evokes a lot of disgust. Exchanging saliva, we only do that with people we really like. Even babies know that. According to scientists at Harvard University, babies and toddlers use it as a trick to find out who they can trust.
#Babies #dirty #trick #people #close #relationship
Object found in the Milky Way is ‘like nothing astronomers have ever seen’
Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way that they say is unlike anything astronomers have...
Leave a Reply