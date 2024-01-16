Babies | Hus: The number of births continues to decrease

Births decreased rapidly in Uusimaa.

Births the number continues to decrease rapidly in the Uusimaa region.

According to Husi's latest data, there were 15,285 births in the region in 2023. This means a decrease of 1.5 percent compared to the previous year. In 2022, the number of births dropped sharply by about 10 percent.

“The number of children born was significantly lower than what Statistics Finland predicted in 2021 under the so-called corona boom”, senior physician, line manager of obstetrics and gynecology emergency operations Aydin Tekay says in Husi's press release.

The birth rate in the Husi region started to rise in 2020. The increase was momentary, because after a few years of growth, the birth rate is falling again.

Births the number increased the most in Hyvinkää hospital, where the number of births increased by 3.5 percent.

The number of births at the Women's Clinic decreased the most among the hospitals in Hus, but it still maintained its position as the largest maternity hospital. There were 7,880 births at the women's clinic last year, which was 3.4 percent less than in 2022.

About 23 percent of last year's births were cesarean sections. According to Hus, the increase in caesarean sections is part of a global trend. A significant reason for the popularity of cesarean sections is the fear of childbirth.

“At best, hard work is being done so that the rate of caesarean sections does not increase, because the consequences are significant both financially and health-wise,” Tekay says in the press release.

Correction 16.1. 6:08 p.m.: In the graphics of the article, the data for Hyvinkää and Lohja were wrong in the 2023 statistics. There were 1,186 births in Lohja and 2,019 in Hyvinkää.