Babies | Historical situation: A record low number of babies are now born in Helsinki

In 2022, more than 900 fewer children were born in Helsinki than the previous year. The fertility of Helsinki residents is at a record low level.

Birth rate decreased in Helsinki during 2022 more than the national average. In 2022, 6,176 new Helsinki residents were born, which is more than 900 children less than in 2021.

Based on preliminary information, the number of children born in the beginning of 2023 has not increased compared to the previous year.

During 2022, 5,929 people from Helsinki died, which is almost 400 more than the previous year. The increase in mortality in Helsinki was lower than the average for the whole country.

The people of Helsinki fertility is at record lows. The total fertility rate, i.e. the number of children a woman had on average, was 1.06 children last year.

The number is the lowest since 1936, i.e. the entire period when information on the fertility of Helsinki residents is available.

In Helsinki, fertility decreased by as much as 14 percent. The change is greater than in the entire country, where fertility decreased by 10 percent.

Birth despite the decline and increase in mortality, the population of Helsinki grew by more than 5,500 people last year.

The background of the growth is mainly the migration profit received by the city.