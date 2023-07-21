It is known that, for obvious reasons, baby diapers have lots of germshowever, a new study has revealed that they hide hundreds of new viruses.

This was revealed by a study published in the journal Nature Microbiology, conducted by the University of Copenhagen. It is reported that they have been found in the diapers of babies, at least 10,000 viruses, belonging to 248 families, of which only 16 had been previously documented.

Specialists think that the discovery of a certain type of virus in babies’ diapers may be related to the development of diseases in the future.

Study author Professor Dennis Sandris Nielsen, from the Department of Food Science, said they examined samples from 647 healthy children and in their diapers they found the unknown virus.

According to the professor, viruses exceeded up to 10 times the amount of bacteria in diapers and about 90 percent of these viruses were bacteriophages, that is, they attacked bacteria and not human cells.

It was then found that these viruses, unknown up to the time of the studyactively participate in the balance of intestinal flora and remained hidden by not causing diseases in babies.

The presence of viruses in baby diapers perhaps it can be explained, said the study author, since he said that the immune system of babies has not yet learned to separate the “wheat from the chaff” at the age of one year. In addition, he said, these viruses are likely to help protect against chronic diseases like diabetes and asthma later in life.

what is a virus

A virus is a microscopic, acellular infectious agent that can only replicate within the cells of other organisms. Viruses are made up of genes that contain nucleic acids that form long molecules of DNA or RNA, surrounded by proteins.

Viruses can infect any type of organism, including animals, plants, fungi, and bacteria. Viruses that infect humans can cause a wide range of illnesses, from the common cold to AIDS.

What viruses are common in baby diapers?

There are several viruses that can be present in babies’ diapers. Some of the most common include:

rotavirus

norovirus

adenovirus

enteroviruses

astroviruses

These viruses can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and loss of appetite. In some cases, they can cause more serious complications, such as dehydration or respiratory tract infection.

Babies are more susceptible to viruses in diapers because their immune systems are not yet fully developed. Viruses can be passed from one baby to another through direct contact with the feces or vomit of an infected baby, or through contaminated surfaces.

To help prevent the spread of viruses in diapers, it is important to:

Wash your hands frequently, especially after changing diapers.

Disinfect all surfaces that may have come into contact with feces or vomit from an infected baby.

Do not share clothing, toys, or other personal items with infected babies.

Keep babies healthy by vaccinating your babies against viruses that can be prevented by vaccines, such as rotavirus and norovirus.

If your baby has diarrhea or is vomiting, it is important to take them to the doctor for a diagnosis and appropriate treatment.