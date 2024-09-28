A sexual assault suffered after an evening with friends, never reported, but only confessed to an acquaintance, and perpetrated by a peer. This is what La Repubblica writes today about Chiara Petrolini, the 22-year-old from Traversetolo, Parma, accused of killing her second son and suppressing the body of her first son, both buried in the home garden. The newspaper cites an anonymous source who places it among the girl’s friends and writes that the person responsible has already been identified. The investigators, on the other hand, explain that their investigations “do not reveal” any complaint in this sense, that nothing of this kind emerged during the testimonies collected from the young woman’s entourage, nor in the spontaneous declarations and interrogations to which is subjected to investigation. In other words, they at least deny the identification of the subject.

In a case that is not new to the propagation of news that later turned out to be false, such as when one of Chiara’s fellow villagers said that her boyfriend’s mother had publicly regretted because “her son’s girlfriend was pregnant again”, or, when the rumor spread that Chiara’s second son had died from a blow to the head, when the autopsy determined death due to bleeding, here was a new potential twist, which added to the scenario of the many tragic surprises that emerged until now.



Using the conditional mood, Repubblica explains that the rape in question would have had no connection with Chiara’s pregnancies, which were both attributed to her long-term boyfriend, through DNA testing. Precisely, the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari talks about «a trauma that the twenty-one year old would have suffered about two years ago, a few months before becoming pregnant with her boyfriend for the first time. And that Chiara wouldn’t even tell her parents. The boy who, according to the investigations, abused her has already been identified and will soon be heard by those investigating.”

Since Chiara gave birth to her first child on 13 May 2023, this alleged episode of abuse would therefore take place in the first 7 months of 2022. People informed of the facts, in close relations with Chiara, and not linked to the investigation, say they became aware of the episode through the press. The maximum limit for reporting crimes of this type is 1 year from the date on which the crime was committed, therefore, the criminal relevance of an episode which, if ever confirmed, would still have a weight in characterizing a young woman who, at Unbeknownst to anyone, she carried two pregnancies, two births, and the death of both children.