Something that almost never happens is to relate video games to the world of biological science, since they really do not have a technology that can help in this type of study of organic functioning. However, recently it has been reported that they found a use for the Dualsense of playstation 5which help in cases of artificial insemination.

According to some media reports, a few days ago two human beings came into the world who are too attached to the control that haptic technology brings with it. The group of Overture Life he linked the control to a robot, so that with this tool the fertilization of eggs could be carried out in a simpler way, thus being successful.

It is worth mentioning that the process before experimenting on humans had a few dozen tests to ensure that there were no failures, and something that may be positive for some is that it would lighten the cost of a procedure of this type. And it is that the surgery that is carried out in a conventional way costs thousands of dollars in the USA and in more places.

For now, the creator of the Dualsense, sony he is unaware that his device has been used for this, but it is quite remarkable that he will now be part of the process and that some others can emulate the experiment. Millions of dollars have been invested in this research, and they will continue to look for ways to make the process ever cheaper.

Via: Meinmmo

Editor’s note: The truth cannot believe that so much can be achieved in the science part, the most curious thing is that this was with the involuntary cooperation of Sony video games. Now it’s time to see if they don’t claim the association or something like that.