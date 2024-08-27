On October 1, 1932, Babe Ruth stepped onto the clay of Chicago’s Wrigley Field to give baseball one of its most legendary moments. It was the top of the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series between the Yankees and the Chicago Cubs. The Bambino stepped into the batter’s box for New York with the score tied 4-4 and pointed to the stands in center field. A few seconds later, that’s where he sent the ball thrown by Charlie Root. It was Babe Ruth’s second home run of the game. More than 90 years later, the Yankees star has set a new record. The jersey he wore in that game has been auctioned for $24.12 million.

The bidding to get Ruth’s jersey underscores the importance of the garment among American sports fans. The house of Heritage Auctions He says the tug-of-war between buyers lasted six hours after the item went on sale Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas. The winner of this battle has not been announced. He wishes to remain anonymous.

The flannel shirt has the words New York on the chest and the number 3 on the back, with which Ruth made history during the 22 seasons he played until his retirement in 1935 at the age of 40. His legacy in baseball was so important that it took almost 30 years until another player (Hank Aaron) surpassed his record of 714 home runs. Today Ruth is in third place after Barry Bonds and Aaron.

The 200-gram Spalding jersey, which has Ruth’s name embroidered on the inside of the collar, now becomes the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia in the United States. The fortune paid surpasses the $12.6 million paid in August 2022 for the 1952 rookie card of another Yankees legend, Mickey Mantle.

The auction house says the authenticity of the garment has been determined by several independent experts. They compared the shirt, which has dirt stains and the buttons and patterns match those of the period, with photographs from the Getty agency and photojournalists from the newspaper The Chicago Daily Newswho captured in the dugout Ruth along with other teammates, such as Lou Gehrig, and coach Joe McCarthy in the penultimate game of the World Series. They were crowned on October 2 at Wrigley Field.

Heritage says that after the game, Ruth kept the jersey for several years until he finally gave it to a friend he played with in Florida in the 1940s. The friend’s daughter sold it, already for a six-figure sum, to a sports memorabilia dealer in the 1990s. Shortly afterward, a buyer purchased it for $940,000 for a private collection where it remained until 2005.

A disputed myth

The garment may be the same one Ruth was wearing that Saturday. What happened on the Wrigley Field diamond, however, has been the subject of debate among baseball fans for decades. Yankees star Ruth had enraged Chicago fans from the first inning with a two-run homer. The crowd was screaming and swearing at him, causing the Bambino to miss even a catch. fly relatively simple. When he returned to the batter’s box, he made a gesture that seemed to point to a flagpole in center field when he was two strikes against him.

Robert Creamer, one of Ruth’s biographers in the book Babeindicates that he has no doubt that that was the player’s intention in his turn at bat. He explained to The New York Times in 1999, which was not the first time that the batter made a similar gesture with the aim of provoking his rivals.

A few years earlier, however, a series of conferences held at Hofstra University in New York determined that Ruth probably had not hit his famous home run. The determination was made by a panel of a thousand specialists who met at the institution for three days. The experts analyzed and re-analyzed a 16-millimeter video of the moment that was discovered in 1993 in an attic in Louisville.

The panelists then claimed that the video, which was not of sufficient quality to settle the controversy forever, showed Ruth shouting heatedly at the Cubs bench and raising his fingers in what appears to follow the umpire’s count, the first and second strikeBefore connecting on the ball, pitcher Charlie Root is seen making a gesture with his right hand.

“Even though Root, the catcher, the umpire and even Ruth himself said he didn’t call the hit, we all want to believe he did,” author Peter Golenbock said at the time. Root, who died in 1970, maintained until the end of his life that Ruth didn’t do it.

Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports, knew what he had on his hands. “This is the most important American sports memorabilia ever to come to auction,” he said. The price far exceeded the $9.3 million fetched by Maradona’s Hand of God jersey and the $10.1 million fetched by Michael Jordan’s jersey. Last Dance with the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 Finals.

“I think astute collectors have no doubt that this is Ruth’s jersey and what it represents. His legend and the myth and mystery surrounding that day are all tied together in this extraordinary artifact,” Ivy said Sunday after the Bambino broke yet another record.