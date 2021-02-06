At the beginning of the 20th century, a boy wandered the streets of Baltimore. At the age of seven, he was committing petty crimes, barely going to school, chewing tobacco and even drinking whiskey.

The son of German immigrants, his father tended a tavern and his mother was almost always ill. They couldn’t give the boy the attention he deserved. Everything seemed lost when the boy’s parents, tired of his rebellion, sent him to a Catholic boarding school.

There, George Herman Ruth Jr., the child in question, learned to play baseball. With the years, Babe Ruth would become a true legend who left a legacy in Major Leagues Baseball (MLB), the famous Major League Baseball, of the United States.

Babe Ruth: her best sports moments

Babe Ruth batting with the New York Yankees.

It all started in 1914, when Baltimore Orioles Minor League owner Jack Dunn met Babe Ruth and incorporated him to the team. Then, he alternated in the positions of pitcher (or pitcher) and batter, standing out in the former. But the Orioles needed money and decided to sell it.

The Boston Red Sox they paid US $ 25,000 and took it away. At first, he was on the bench, he even had to play in the Minor Leagues. In 1915, against the New York Yankees, got his first hit in the Big leagues.

From that moment on, Babe Ruth gained attention as a hitter, hitting three home runs in three straight games. The home run or home run (also colloquially expressed as a home run) is the most popular and anticipated play in baseball and it is not that frequent.

It occurs when a batter hits the ball so well that it has been thrown at him that it goes to the stands on the opposite side. Or even go to the top of the stadium. This allows the player to go all the way around the bases, going around and back in place, scoring a run on the same play.

Babe Ruth, always signing autographs in stadiums.

The home run or home run It is also called a home run and can give the team up to four points. A player who manages to hit 30 home runs or home runs in a season is considered a star.

And that’s what it was becoming Babe Ruth when in 1918, the Yankees offered a lot of money to keep it, but the Red Sox did not accept the offer. Ruth started a string of records (in 1919, he hit 29 home runs) and the Red Sox won the World Series again, as they had in 1915 and 1916.

Babe comes to The Big Apple



The Yankees upped the ante. They offered a huge figure for the time (US $ 125,000) and Babe RuthFinally, he moved to New York, to play with them since 1920. His high batting average and the power with which he hit the ball changed the “scientific” baseball of the time, based on complicated strategies.

Pure history. Ruth with boxer Jack Dempsey in 1933.

With the Yankees, year after year, Ruth broke her own records. In 1920 he hit 54 home runs and in 1921, 59. Babe Ruth, with three world series won with the Reds, was a star on and off the court. But in New York his game, his personality and the idolatry of the Americans made him one of the great athletes in history.

Such was the growth in popularity that the Polo Groudns stadium, which the Yankees shared with the Giants, was too small for so much public demand. And in 1923 they had to build a new stadium, Yankee Stadium, much larger, and which has always been known as “the house that Ruth built.” (The House that Ruth Built).

Babe Ruth. Advertising image of the 1930s in the United States.

Despite the crowds, Ruth lowered her ERA between 1923 and 1925 (from 41 to 25 home runs). Fines, incidents with spectators, being overweight and even some illness related to syphilis affected him in that period. But, in 1927, Babe Ruth recovered and became the star of one of the best teams in history.

The Yankees had six great hitters: Ruth, Gehrig, Cumbs, Koenig, Meisel and Lazzeri. The so-called “killer line” was the basis that allowed them to win four World Series. Ruth, meanwhile, hit 60 home runs, a mark that would only be surpassed by Roger Maris in 1961.

From 1928 to 1932, he averaged 40 home runs or home runs a year. In 1934, he last played for the New York team. Then he hit 708 home runs (he would make another six with the Boston Braves, where he was until 1935).

Owner like few of a very special talent to use the bat and put the ball where he wanted, Babe Ruth’s career numbers put him in first place of all time in two statistic lines: Slugging (.690) and On Base Plus Slugging (1.1.64). With his 714 home runs, he is third in the MLB (surpassed only by Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron) and second in Run Batted (2,213). His Batting Average is .342; Earned Run Average, 2.28 and his hits reach 2,873. But also, He ranks fifth among the biggest World Series winners with 7 titles: 3 with the Boston Red Sox and 4 with the Yankees.

Ruth had 2 marriages in her life. And he adopted two girls.

Childhood, family and last ovation

George Ruth Jr. He was born in February 1895, in Baltimore. His mother, Kate, had eight children (of whom two survived, George and Mamie), and died when the rebellious boy was 16 years old. Her father’s work at the tavern would have influenced Babe’s early taste for drink. As we saw, his childhood was quite troublesome.

Already at St. Mary`s Industrial School for Boys, the monk Matthias introduced him to the baseball. Furthermore, he was the one who introduced him to Jacke Dunn, his mentor in big baseball, who would later assume his legal custody becoming the father Babe had not had.

The player married Helen Woodford in 1914. In 1925, he separated and began dating actress Claire Hodgson, whom he married in 1929. He had no children, although he adopted two girls.

Last image. Nathaniel Fein’s Pulitzer Prize at a 1948 tribute.

The last time Babe Ruth stepped into a stadium dressed as a baseball player was on June 13, 1948, when they paid him an impressive tribute on the 25th anniversary of the construction of Yankee Stadium. Leaning on his baseball bat and wearing his glorious Yankees jersey with the 3 on his back, Babe walked into the stadium and stopped to thank an incredible standing ovation from the crowd that had loved him like no other.

The unforgettable image was captured with special talent by New York Herald Tribune photographer Nathaniel Fein in a photo that would win the Pulitzer Prize in 1949. Two months after that unforgettable farewell. On August 16, 1948, Babe Ruth died at age 53 of cancer. His funeral was as massive and impressive as his best games, with two days of farewells to his box at the mythical Yankee Stadium.