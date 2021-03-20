The Belarusian oppositionist, the former head of Belgazprombank Viktor Babariko, announced from the pre-trial detention center that Belarus had lost “genuine independence.” This was reported by RBC on Saturday, March 20.

“Like any person, the state’s independence is based on the economy. If you cannot provide for yourself, but you take money for your maintenance from your parents, relatives or friends, then it is difficult to talk about independence, ”he said.

Babariko said that in 2020, the external debt of Belarus increased by $ 1.4 billion, or more than eight percent. He noted that Belarus had previously been economically dependent on one or two sales markets and attracting financing, but “now there is no need to talk about any multi-vector and diversification.”

The oppositionist criticized the violent suppression of protests. According to him, this led to a decrease in the political and economic independence of the country.

In February, Babariko expressed the opinion that the situation in Belarus could further develop according to two scenarios: either a new country, economically and politically independent, or its termination. He is sure that he will have to choose one of these roads in the near future.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus for half a year because of the results of the presidential elections, according to which Alexander Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote. Lukashenko insists that Western forces are behind the protests.

Babariko was considered Lukashenko’s main rival in the presidential race, but in June 2020 he was arrested on charges of transferring hundreds of millions of dollars abroad.