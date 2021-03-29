Belarusian opposition leader and former head of Belgazprombank Viktor Babariko, who is in jail on a corruption case, announced the creation of a new political party “Together” in the country. A message about this appeared in the official Telegram-channel of the headquarters of the politician.

According to him, in his entire life he was not a member of any party and did not expect that in the future there might be a need to create one. “But Belarusians show that I was wrong. We need a party. But the party is not as an end in itself, but as the most effective instrument for achieving our victory, ”Babariko said.

He added that the main goal of the movement will be to unite disparate opposition initiatives and resume their activities within the country. “We must help each other to believe in ourselves, in our neighbor, in our country. We cannot leave the cancer of fear and helplessness to our children and grandchildren, ”the message says. It is not yet known whether the politician’s representatives will apply for the official registration of the party.

Babariko is charged under part 3 of article 430 (“Taking a bribe”) and part 2 of article 235 (“legalization of proceeds from crime”) of the Criminal Code of the republic. According to the investigation, the oppositionist was involved in the withdrawal of several hundred million dollars abroad. He has been in the KGB pre-trial detention center since June 18 and does not admit his guilt.

All real estate of the politician’s family was seized, and he himself was not allowed to participate in the presidential elections. The Belarusian authorities believe that during the preparation for the election campaign, “Russian puppeteers from Gazprom” stood behind him. Babariko himself connects his imprisonment with political persecution.

In Belarus, protests have been going on for more than six months after the presidential elections on August 9, 2020. The actions are harshly suppressed by the police and riot police. Tens of thousands of people were detained, many spoke of torture and beatings in isolation wards. Four people died in clashes with security officials.