Babar Qadri, the famous face of the TV debate and the famous lawyer of the valley, was killed on Thursday by the terrorists. On Friday, the SIT was formed to investigate the murder. SP Hazratbal will lead this team.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that all the angles in the Babur Kadar murder case will be investigated. It will be known for what purpose the terrorists have killed him. Apart from this, investigation will also be done on Qadri’s tweet. Those who campaigned wrongly against Qadri will also be questioned in this case.

Babur Qadri was shot dead near the house by terrorists. Both the terrorists who came to attack the lawyer were wearing masks. In the investigation so far, the police came to know that both had come to the lawyer on some pretext. They said that they have to talk about a case. When the lawyers got busy talking to them, they opened fire on them as soon as they got the chance. Aerial firing was also carried out by the fleeing terrorists.

The IG also informed that the Lashkar terrorist organization is involved in the murder of BDC President Bhupendra Singh. The terrorists were aware of Singh’s arrival at the house. So he was already sitting ambush. He said that both the police personnel posted with BDC have been suspended.