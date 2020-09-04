KarachiThe captain of Pakistan’s limited overs team told English County that he would not put the liquor company logo on his shirt during the T20 Blast competition in England. Babar was associated with Somerset after Pakistan’s tour of England ended. He was seen wearing a shirt with a liquor company logo on it in the last match. This led him to be criticized by some on social media, but sources close to the Pakistani captain confirmed that in his contract with Somerset, he made it clear that he would not promote any liquor company logo. Sources said, “It is clear that the logo was accidentally placed on the back of Babar’s shirt and the county has assured him that he will be removed for the next match.”