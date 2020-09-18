Pakistani batsman Babar Azam on Thursday played the best innings of his T20 career. Azam is currently in England and he is playing in the Vitality T20 Blast for Somerset here. Azam, who landed at batting here against Glamorgan, scored 114 not out in just 62 balls. In this innings, he also hit 9 fours and 2 sixes. This is the fourth century of this young batsman in T20 cricket.Babar was playing his 5th match of the season in this T20 league. Earlier, he was a flop in his last 3 innings (6, 0, and 10), after which the fans were criticizing him a lot. In this innings too, he got a life on a personal score of 10 runs, after which Babar made this amazing innings.

The 25-year-old Azam, who came to the opening, completed his fifty off 34 balls in the 11th over of the innings. After this the batsman completed his century in the 19th over of the innings. The second fifty of his century was completed just 23 balls. This batsman made an unbeaten partnership of 110 runs with Lewis Goldwardy (38 *) for the fourth wicket to take Somerset’s score to 183/3 in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 184, Glamorgan’s team collapsed for just 117 runs. Azam was adjudged Man of the Match for this brilliant innings.

Earlier Babar Azam’s highest score of T20 was 102 not out. He is the third batsman in the world to score the fastest 5000 runs in T20 cricket. Azam achieved this position in the 151st match of his T20 career. West Indies batsman Chris Gayle (132 matches) and number two Australian batsman Sean Marsh (144) are named at number 1 in this list.