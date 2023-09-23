Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The “Routine on Fire” program, presented by the Frenchman Jerome Rotten on the “Monte Carlosport Radio and Television” network, talked about the current crisis that Olympique de Marseille is going through, before the “El Clásico” match that the team plays against Paris Saint-Germain at the “Parc des Princes” stadium, within the framework of Sixth round of the French League.

Rotten denounced the negative attitude of two of the most prominent old French football stars who work at the club: the first, Jean-Pierre Papin, the dangerous scorer, who became an advisor to the club president, and the second, the stalwart defender Basil Poli, who currently works as an ambassador for the club, and criticized them for not having issued any reaction towards the club. The exciting events that the club has been going through for weeks.

Club president Pablo Longoria announced during a press conference that he would not leave his position despite the death threats he received. He said that he would continue to lead the club and would file a complaint against those behind these threats.

Rutten expressed his extreme astonishment at the position of the French stars Baban and Boly, and said that he did not understand their terrible silence regarding these events that the club was experiencing.

Addressing Baban, he asked: Where are you, and in what world do you live? When you decide to work under the leadership of the club, the title of your position does not matter as much as saving the club from crisis.

He added: Everyone in Marseille did not remember you completely in recent years, and the only one who brought you back to the club was Pablo Longoria, who appointed you as his advisor, so what did you do? Why did you not attend the meeting last Monday between the club management and representatives of the angry fans, especially the “ultras” groups, even though the meeting was decided weeks ago?

Rotten said: You are the only one who could have been a “link” between Longoria and the angry fans, because you know the club and its fans well. Weren’t you supposed to be the first to defend Longoria?

Rutten went on to talk about Basil Poli, who plays the role of ambassador in the club, and said: Poli did nothing, and does not want to say anything, and we do not understand him, and he also does not want to play the role of “mediator,” in order to resolve the crisis.

Rutten concluded his speech by addressing the two former stars, saying: The club will never advance, in light of the presence of these veterans, even though I am the first to defend the club’s “legends” and experienced people and call for the necessity of their presence, in some positions, because they represent the soul and heart of this ancient institution, and for this reason. I expect them to take a clear and decisive position.