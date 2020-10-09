The smile on the face of an 80-year-old elderly man who runs Baba’s Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, Delhi has returned. On Wednesday, video of elderly Kamata Prasad went viral on social media, in which he was crying and saying that no one comes to his dhaba now. As soon as the video went viral, people from all over the country have helped the elderly. Apart from this, a large crowd has been gathering at his dhaba for the last two days. People are not only coming to eat but are also helping the elderly couple with money.

There is a small shop in front of Hanuman Temple in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, named ‘Baba ka Dhaba’. Its owners Kamata Prasad and Badami Devi have been running the shop here for more than 30 years. Due to the Corona epidemic crisis, he also had to close his shop for two months. When he started the dhaba again, the shop was not running at all.

Kamta Prasad told that he used to make 2 kg of rice, pulses, vegetables and some bread daily for which the cost was around 300 to 400 rupees. Many times the food was left over which they would take home themselves and eat. Meanwhile, YouTuber Gaurav Vasan recorded a video of an elderly couple at the dhaba, which went viral on social media. The trend of #babakadhaba continued throughout the day on Twitter too. However, as soon as the video goes viral, the smile on the face of the elderly couple has returned. Watch the video:

Since yesterday morning, in front of the small shop ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’, a crowd of people gathered. Not only from Malaviya Nagar but from every corner of Delhi people have reached to eat at the dhaba. Elderly couples sell food at their dhabas from 9:30 am till evening, but their food is now ending in just a few hours.

Viral Video: 80-year-old weeping said no one comes to the dhaba, people flocked for help