Khouma Babacar leaves Turkey and lands in Denmark. After a profitable experience in the Turkish league with the Alanyaspor shirt, the club did not have the economic strength to redeem the player who after evaluating, as reported tuttoomercatoweb who interviewed him, offers from Turkey, Asia and France, chose to leave from Copenhagen. His dream, however, is to return to Italy.

COPENHAGEN – A choice, that of the striker of Senegalese origins, dictated by the goal of playing in a more competitive team at European level. “I knew that in Turkey there was no possibility of holding back, thanks to the economic crisis. I wanted to return to playing an international level competition and when the possibility arose it was easy to choose Copenhagen. Here I found a club with great ambitions, it’s an important square. I had never been to this city and it is beautiful. I knew people who had lived there or who had stayed here, but the first impressions are extraordinary “. See also Zakarin says stop: 2022 will be the last cycling season

WANTED – Decisive, to convince the boy, the intercession of N’Doye, one of the pillars of the formation of Mr. Thorup. “I heard him before I joined him and he talked to me about many aspects. I chose this square also for the attention they had towards me. I felt wanted, considering that the run-up lasted over a month. I have already spoken with the coach, I was pleasantly surprised that he already knew everything about me. I must say that it was a good feeling. “

FLORENCE – There is still time and space for a possible return to Italy after Copenhagen. The boy does not close the door, on the contrary he has a desire that is halfway between sporty and romantic. “Italy remains my home. And sooner or later I want to go back to live there. In Florence. I feel it is my city, I would like to go there. Indeed, I would like to play the last game of my career, even the last five minutes, with a two-day contract with the Fiorentina shirt. And then quit. “ See also The play "The Simple Problem" brings joy and brings together the representatives of Algeria

