Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

Press Split

Bulgarian fortune teller Baba Wanga made predictions up to the year 5079. According to her, 2024 should be an eventful year.

Munich – 2023 was an eventful year and things should continue in a similar way in 2024. At least if you trust the words of fortune teller Baba Wanga: Putin will die in an assassination attempt, Europe will be hit by terrorism and the global economy will deteriorate are just a few of her predictions.

The Bulgarian's actual name is Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova. However, she is popularly known as Baba Wanga, which means Grandma Wanga. She was born in 1911 and is said to have had prophetic abilities since childhood. She herself attributed her talent to a tornado that caused her to go blind at an early age. Baba Wanga always causes a stir with her prophecies. Apparently she foresaw the death of Princess Diana, the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001 and also Brexit. Although she died in 1966, she made predictions up to the year 5079.

Fortune teller Baba Wanga: Science doubts predictions

Even if Baba Wanga was right before, her predictions are still questionable. There are no written records of their predictions because they were only passed on orally. In addition, the seer is said to have mostly spoken in cryptic images, so that some of her predictions could have been misinterpreted.

Science is already skeptical about the seer's predictions. The mathematician Michael Kunkel, who is a member of the “Society for the Scientific Study of Parascience,” has been analyzing the predictions of fortune tellers for over 20 years. In an interview with the SWR he explains, that the predictions of fortune tellers are often far too general and vague to be taken seriously at all. Often these are general statements: “The classic is: earthquake in Asia. There are earthquakes in Asia every day. If I don’t say when, where exactly and how strong the earthquake will be, then such a prediction is ridiculous.”

Baba Wanga's predictions for 2024: cyberattacks, terrorist attacks, assassinations

Specifically, Baba Wanga predicts the following for 2024:

Assassination attempt on Russian president: According to the clairvoyant, Russian head of state Vladimir Putin will be murdered in an assassination attempt.

According to the clairvoyant, Russian head of state Vladimir Putin will be murdered in an assassination attempt. Terrorist and biological attacks: Baba Wanga predicts an increase in terrorist attacks in Europe this year. In addition, a “big country” should probably carry out biological weapons tests.

Baba Wanga predicts an increase in terrorist attacks in Europe this year. In addition, a “big country” should probably carry out biological weapons tests. More cyber attacks: Baba Wanga also predicts an increase in cyberattacks in 2024. Accordingly, these should take place on such a large scale that they will threaten national security.

Baba Wanga also predicts an increase in cyberattacks in 2024. Accordingly, these should take place on such a large scale that they will threaten national security. Medical breakthroughs : One of the few really positive forecasts for 2024: There will be breakthroughs in cancer and Alzheimer's research and new treatment options will be found for the still incurable diseases.

: One of the few really positive forecasts for 2024: There will be breakthroughs in cancer and Alzheimer's research and new treatment options will be found for the still incurable diseases. Technological breakthrough: Also positive: Baba Wanga predicts a major breakthrough in quantum computing in 2024.

Also positive: Baba Wanga predicts a major breakthrough in quantum computing in 2024. Economic crisis: instead of 2024 recover, the global economy is likely to deteriorate in 2024. Baba Wanga sees rising debts and geopolitical tensions ahead.

recover, the global economy is likely to deteriorate in 2024. Baba Wanga sees rising debts and geopolitical tensions ahead. Weather changes: Similar to 2023, there are expected to be frightening weather events and natural disasters in the new year.

Interestingly, some of Baba Wanga's predictions coincide with those of the French astrologer Nostradamus. For example, this also posed a particular challenge for the Russian leadership.

Baba Wanga is one of the most famous fortune tellers of our time. According to her, it won't be boring in 2024. (Photomontage) © dpa/Imago

According to Baba Wanga, things will remain turbulent in the coming years: for example, the world hunger crisis should be overcome between 2025 and 2028. Over 50 years later, in 2076, she prophesied the return of communism.

However, some changes are already certain for 2024 and do not need to be predicted: A lot will change for consumers in the new year. There will be changes to the minimum wage, citizen's benefit and also income tax.(jus)