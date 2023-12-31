Home page World

2023 was an eventful year and things will probably continue in 2024. At least that is the prediction of the Bulgarian fortune teller Baba Wanga.

Kassel – Anyone hoping for a somewhat quieter year in 2024 may be disappointed. At least politically, the fortune teller Baba Wanga predicts an eventful year: Europe will be hit by terrorism, Putin will die in an assassination attempt and the global economy will deteriorate – just a few of her predictions.

The Bulgarian, whose real name is Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, was born in 1911 and is said to have prophetic abilities. She attributed her clairvoyant talent to a tornado that left her blind in her childhood. She always causes a stir with her prophecies. Because she allegedly foresaw the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, the death of Princess Diana and also Brexit. Baba Wanga, which means Grandma Wanga, has now become a cult figure. Although she died in 1996, she made predictions up to the year 5079.

Fortuneteller Baba Wanga: Science does not believe in its predictions

Of course, the prophecies cannot be scientifically proven. The mathematician Michael Kunkel, who is a member of the “Society for the Scientific Study of Parascience,” has been analyzing the predictions of fortune tellers for over 20 years. In an interview with the SWR he explains, that many forecasts are far too general and vague to be taken seriously at all. “The classic is: earthquake in Asia. There are earthquakes in Asia every day. If I don’t say when, where exactly and how strong the earthquake will be, then such a prediction is ridiculous.”

In the case of Baba Wanga, there is also the fact that there are no written records of her predictions because they were passed down orally. In addition, the seer is said to have mostly spoken in cryptic images, so that some of her predictions could have been misinterpreted.

Baba Wanga predicts an eventful year 2024: economic crisis, weather changes, terrorist attacks

These are Baba Wanga's predictions for 2024:

Assassination attempt on Russian president: According to Baba Wanga, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is to be murdered in an assassination attempt.

According to Baba Wanga, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is to be murdered in an assassination attempt. Economic crisis: According to the clairvoyant, the global economy is not expected to recover in 2024, but rather worsen. It sees rising debts and geopolitical tensions ahead.

According to the clairvoyant, the global economy is not expected to recover in 2024, but rather worsen. It sees rising debts and geopolitical tensions ahead. Weather changes: Similar to 2023, there are expected to be frightening weather events and natural disasters next year.

Similar to 2023, there are expected to be frightening weather events and natural disasters next year. Terrorist and biological attacks: Baba Wanga predicts an increase in terrorist attacks in Europe in 2024. In addition, a “big country” should probably carry out biological weapons tests.

Baba Wanga predicts an increase in terrorist attacks in Europe in 2024. In addition, a “big country” should probably carry out biological weapons tests. More cyber attacks: According to the fortune teller, there will also be an increase in cyber attacks in 2024. Accordingly, these will probably take place on such a large scale that they will threaten national security.

According to the fortune teller, there will also be an increase in cyber attacks in 2024. Accordingly, these will probably take place on such a large scale that they will threaten national security. Medical breakthroughs : One of the few truly positive predictions are breakthroughs in cancer and Alzheimer's research. New treatment options will probably be found next year for the still incurable diseases.

: One of the few truly positive predictions are breakthroughs in cancer and Alzheimer's research. New treatment options will probably be found next year for the still incurable diseases. Technological breakthrough: Also positive: Baba Wanga predicts a major breakthrough in quantum computing in 2024.

What is interesting is that some of Baba Wanga's predictions coincide with those of the French astrologer Nostradamus. For example, this also posed a particular challenge for the Russian leadership.

Baba Wanga is one of the most famous oracles of recent times. However, she rarely has good news to give in her visions. (Photomontage) © dpa/Imago

Baba Wanga also foresees turbulent times for the coming years: According to her, the world hunger crisis will probably be overcome between 2025 and 2028. And over 50 years later, in 2076, she prophesied the return of communism. Some changes are already certain for 2024 and do not need to be predicted: For example, customers will have to prepare for some supermarket changes in the coming year. (jus)