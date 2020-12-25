Baba Vanga’s predictoions for 2021: Some ‘predictions’ that are going viral before the start of the new year may further upset the world troubled by the infection of Kovid 19. Baba Venga’s predictions about the year 2021, called ‘Nostradamus of Balkan’, states that the world will face many upheavals and disasters. Baba Venga, who has said goodbye to the world in 1996 at the age of 85, has made many predictions for up to 5079 AD. His predictions for the next year i.e. 2021 include the deafening of the outgoing US President Donald Trump and the deadly attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Baba Venga has also predicted that in 2021, three ‘demons’ will become one and a ‘strong dragon’ will seize the whole of humanity, according to a report from the British news site ‘Daily Mail’. Some people believe that he meant China by strong dragon. He said, “We are witnessing catastrophic events, which will change the destiny and destiny of humanity”. A good prediction about next year is that the cure for cancer will be found. He said, “The day will come when cancer will be tied with iron chains.”

Vengelia Pandeva, born in Bulgaria in the year 1911, later came to be known as Baba Venga. He is said to have lost both his eyes during a storm at the age of 12. It is claimed that after this she realized that she could see future events. His name was discussed at a time when one of his prophecies was related to the 9/11 attack on America in 2001. Baba Venga said that two iron parties would attack the American brothers. Two birds were attached to the two ships and the American brothers to the Twin Towers.

Many of his predictions are claimed to have come true, but most have proved to be false. He made his final prediction that the world would end in the year 5079. As far as the predictions related to Trump and Putin are concerned, he made similar predictions about these two personalities in the last two years as well but they did not prove to be true. Apart from this, Baba Venga has made another prediction of the ruin that next year, Muslim fundamentalists will attack Europe by chemical attack. However, earlier Baba Venga had also claimed that there would be a ‘Great Muslim War’ in Europe, but nothing like this happened.