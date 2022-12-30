The Bulgarian soothsayer Vangelia Gusterova, who died 25 years ago, left a series of predictions about the future, some for 2023

nicknamed ‘Baba Vanga‘ or ‘Balkan Nostradamus’, the Bulgarian soothsayer Vangelia Gusterova, who died 25 years ago, left a series of predictions about the future, some for 2023. According to her, we must prepare for nuclear explosions, huge solar storms, changes in the orbit terrestrial and human tests of biological weapons. The fortuneteller also admitted that pregnancy and natural childbirth will decrease.

Baba Vanga, who died at the age of 86 in 1986, has left several predictions up to the year 5079. The medium is very famous, for example, for having predicted the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986, the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the attack on the World Trade Center and the dead of Joseph Stalin and Princess Diana.

Guess her he also declared that the 44th US president, Barack Obama, would be the first black man to fill the main seat in the House and that his successor would face ‘a crisis that would bring the country down’. Some of Baba Vanga’s prophecies also concern the year 2023.

Baba Vanga foretold what will happen in 2023

Explosions nuclear in wartime. The forecast of a new nuclear disaster comes amid the war between Russia and Ukraine and there is great concern for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the city of Ernekhordar. Powerful explosions have already occurred around the largest factory in Europe.

According to the fortune teller there will be one solar storm following a burst of energy from the sun. Phenomenon that could send electric charges and radiation to the Earth, causing massive blackouts and communication problems. You could also have changes in the Earth’s orbit. According to forecasts, the Earth’s path may change slightly due to the gravitational pull of other planets.

Finally, the seer Vangelya Gusterova he also predicted that pregnancy and natural childbirth will decline. These days Baba Vanga’s prophecies are making the rounds on the web and have gone viral, as they have attracted the attention of so many people.