Is the end date approaching? Prophecy of Baba Vanga that relates to the existence of the Earth and it will leave you paralyzed, since the so-called Nostradamus of the Balkans, left future events that have been carried out just as she had mentioned.

The pythoness is recognized for being successful in the attacks on the Twin Towers, for this reason, she always tends to terrorize the entire planet, this time, Baba Vanga shocked everyone by predicting a comet accident with the Moon that will leave the Earth similar to Jupiter.

Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova, better known as Baba Vanga, when she was 12 years old, lost her sight in a mysterious accident, however, she began to see through dimensions, which is why, by making fearsome prophecies, she has become a trend on social networks on more than one occasion.

The mystic who was born on October 3, 1911 in the Municipality of Strumica, North Macedonia, positioned herself as one of the great seers of the 20th century, due to her accurate prophecies, therefore, year after year, everyone is aware of future events, and the vast majority are terrifying events.

Baba Vanga, who made predictions up to the year 5079, the date on which the end of the world will presumably be, however, caused a stir by detailing how the Earth could look like the planet largest in the solar system and the fifth in order of distance from the Sun, referring to Jupiter.

The Bulgarian clairvoyant and herbalist who died on August 11, 1996, predicted that there would be an accident on Earth’s only natural satellite. Since according to Vanga, in the year 3010a comet would hit the Moon around the earth, and said object comes from a ring of stones and dust.