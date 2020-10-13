Highlights: Baba Ramdev falls from elephant due to deteriorating balance during yoga practice in Mathura

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was practicing yoga on elephants at Ramanrati Ashram in Mahavan.

After the incident, there are many discussions on social media, people gave many reactions

Mathura

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev fell victim to an accident during one of his yoga exercises on Monday. Baba Ramdev’s balance deteriorated while doing yoga on an elephant and he fell to the ground. However, he did not get any injuries during this time.

But later his video went viral on other social sites including Twitter. During this time, many users also reacted to this incident. Some people also said on Twitter that Baba Ramdev has been admitted to the hospital, although no official information has been revealed on it so far.

Actually, yoga guru Baba Ramdev was practicing yoga on an elephant at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura. During this, the movement of the elephant disturbed the balance of Baba’s body and he fell down. Thankfully they have not been hurt. A video of this is going viral on social media. Earlier Ramdev has also fallen from an election stage.

No injury

A few months ago, a video of him falling off a bicycle went viral. Sharing the video that went viral on Tuesday, many users said that Baba Ramdev has been admitted to the hospital after the incident. However, sources say that Baba Ramdev has not suffered any injury in this incident.

22 second video went viral

This video is told of Monday when Ramdev was teaching yoga practice to Ramdev saints at Guru Sharanan’s ashram Ramanarati. During this time, Baba also performed yoga postures sitting on an elephant. A video of him went viral on Tuesday which is about 22 seconds. In this, Baba is doing yoga posture sitting on the elephant. Suddenly the elephant moves and Baba falls down from the elephant. However, he has not suffered any serious injuries.